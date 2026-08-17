'Be humble': batting coach Ashraful wants Bangladesh to stay grounded

While Bangladesh erupted on Sunday after their cricket team’s historic Test win against Australia at Darwin, members of the squad seem to have taken it in their stride with great equanimity. Deep down, they know that the job is only half done and want to build on it in the second and final Test which starts at South Mackay on Saturday.

‘’Be humble,’’ was the only word of advice from Mohammad Ashraful, former Bangladesh captain and one of their star batters who had been their batting coach since last December. Now 42, Ashraful has seen enough ups and downs in his country’s cricket to know that a high as this one can sometimes lead to a fall and feels that the target before Nazmul Hussain Shanto’s men should now be to close out the series 2-0.

Speaking to National Herald over phone a day after what’s being hailed as the country’s biggest moment in the game, Ashraful said: ‘’We had been in number four position in ICC Test rankings before this series, thanks to some decent cricket in this format in recent times. We had won five of the last six matches — against Ireland in seaming conditions, Pakistan before losing against Zimbabwe and then Darwin. If we can actually win this series, then we can certainly dream of being a part of the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval next year.’’