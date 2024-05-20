Be it sports or education, discipline is necessary: Pullela Gopichand

Discipline defined him both as a player and coach.

So, it was hardly a surprise that Pullela Gopichand stressed the virtue as he delivered a motivational speech to youngsters preparing for competitive exams here, drawing sporting analogies to drive home his point.

However, these were not just youthful sportspersons. The 50-year-old former All England champion, also a Dronacharya awardee, Gopichand was addressing a gathering of students of engineering and medicine.

"Be it sports or education, both are same. In both, discipline as well as dedication is necessary. With time, another need has been added to both these fields — and that is mentoring," Indian badminton's chief national coach said.

"Only when there is training along with teaching, a student becomes capable of competing in the present times.

"Similarly, in sports also, if coaching becomes good, along with discipline and dedication, then the player moves ahead," he added at an event held at the Allen Career Institute here.