Be it sports or education, discipline is necessary: Pullela Gopichand
The national badminton coach was in Patna delivering a motivational speech to youngsters preparing for competitive exams
Discipline defined him both as a player and coach.
So, it was hardly a surprise that Pullela Gopichand stressed the virtue as he delivered a motivational speech to youngsters preparing for competitive exams here, drawing sporting analogies to drive home his point.
However, these were not just youthful sportspersons. The 50-year-old former All England champion, also a Dronacharya awardee, Gopichand was addressing a gathering of students of engineering and medicine.
"Be it sports or education, both are same. In both, discipline as well as dedication is necessary. With time, another need has been added to both these fields — and that is mentoring," Indian badminton's chief national coach said.
"Only when there is training along with teaching, a student becomes capable of competing in the present times.
"Similarly, in sports also, if coaching becomes good, along with discipline and dedication, then the player moves ahead," he added at an event held at the Allen Career Institute here.
The Hyderabadi who is credited with shaping the careers of Olympic medallists Saina Nehwal and P.V. Sindhu, among others, said he foresees a bright future for youngsters growing up in cities like Patna.
"One-sided results cannot always be expected in sports. Sometimes you may be the best with your best performance, and sometimes the player in front of you may be better — this does not mean that we should stop working hard.
"Even in studies, if the results are not as per expectations, then we should not stop. Try to learn more, solve problems — your hard work will never go in vain; one day you will be able to fulfil your dream," he told the gathered students.
"Cities like Kota and Patna are the modern-day gurukuls of India, nurturing dreamers with potential — like you — into world champions in the fields of engineering, medicine, and beyond.
"It takes a good coach to know when he sees a world champion," he added.
Edited PTI inputs
