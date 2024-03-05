Coaching daughter Gayatri has made me more sensitive, says Pullela Gopichand

The last three Olympics have produced at least one badminton medal for India via Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu – and no prizes for guessing that the common factor behind them was a certain Pullela Gopichand. If one person has to be singled out for spawning a badminton revolution of sorts in the country in the new millennium, it’s got to be the self-effacing chief coach of the national team – and the process only continues for him.

Saina, Sindhu, H.S. Prannoy, the world-beating doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, Sai Praneeth, Parupalli Kashyap, Srikanth Kidambi, Arundhati Pantawane, Gurusai Datt, Arun Vishnu to daughter Gayatri Gopichand – it’s a Who’s Who of Indian badminton who have come through the turnstiles of the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Gachibowli of Hyderabad. The list boasts of Olympic, Commonwealth and Asian Games medallists, world champions and top-ranked players – but this has not relaxed Gopi’s pursuit for the next hidden talent.

Answering a query from the National Herald at a media interaction in Kolkata on Monday, 4 March, the Dronacharya awardee revealed there has been hardly any slowing down of his intense routine over the last 16 years.

‘’After the pandemic, the academy now opens a little late from 5.30 am and I am always there till 6 pm daily. We are readying six new courts and now Kashyap and a few others are helping me as coaches….but being there on the courts never tires me. It’s the travelling and meetings which often do so,’’ said the former All-England champion with a wry smile.