Pressure mounts on Choubey as Bhutia leads players’ no-confidence
Karnataka body surprise backer of AIFF president’s nomination to be part of electoral rolls with eye on re-election
The odds of All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Choubey securing a second term are mounting by the day — though the former international goalkeeper is refusing to give up the fight. The latest setback came when a group of 15 former India internationals, led by Bhaichung Bhutia, expressed no confidence in his presidency in a letter to Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya.
The letter, dated Tuesday, 17 November, a copy of which is in possession of National Herald, suggests a shadow battle being waged by former India captain Bhutia — the only signatory among the 20 Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOMs) nominated by the AIFF for the electoral college earlier this month. While Bhutia has been a staunch critic of the current dispensation throughout the past four years, he also has scores to settle after suffering a crushing 33-1 defeat to Choubey in the last presidential election in 2022.
It is no secret that Choubey, a surprise candidate last time after his nomination was endorsed by the Gujarat Football Association (GFA), had the backing of influential quarters in the Union government.
The situation is markedly different this time, with Choubey fighting to establish his eligibility to remain in the race. He has, however, already pulled off something of a coup, with Karnataka State Football Association (KSFA) president and AIFF vice-president NA Haris backing his nomination at a meeting on Tuesday.
Confirming that the KSFA had communicated its support to the AIFF, informed sources said the government would once again have a decisive say ahead of the elections on 20 December. A nomination from the high-profile KSFA is expected to strengthen Choubey's chances, particularly after he suffered the embarrassment of the relatively obscure Daman and Diu Football Association doing a volte-face after initially proposing his name.
"The KSFA nomination may have given him a breather to plot his next move, but things may change again. It's unlikely that the AIFF presidency will see an election like last time," the sources said.
Speaking to this publication last month, Bhutia was categorical that he had no interest in contesting for the top post again. "Let me tell you that I am not interested for the job and will be better placed in serving the game through my academy work etc," said the 'Sikkimese Sniper', whose letter has triggered fresh tremors in the football fraternity.
The other signatories include Dipak Mondol, Alvito d'Cunha, Arindam Bhattacharya, Balwant Singh, Karanjit Singh and Harmanjot Singh Khabra — most of whom were Bhutia's contemporaries.
Describing the 'current state of the game' as 'pathetic', the letter urges Mandaviya to 'nominate someone with a proven track record to lead the Federation (sic) for the coming term'. Otherwise, it warns, 'the revival of the game...will take decades to say the least'.
The letter also points out that despite being in the red, the AIFF spent heavily on hosting Panama, Brazil and Uruguay — fixtures which, it claims, came in the way of India's participation in the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup. Incidentally, the letter had expressed concern that India could be in danger of losing to Pakistan and Bangladesh in the SAFF Championship in Dhaka because of inadequate preparation. A second-string Blue Tigers side, however, beat Pakistan 2-1 on Tuesday to win the title in Dhaka.
Praful Patel, the former AIFF president and a political heavyweight, is also learnt to be interested in throwing his hat into the ring again, setting the stage for further twists and turns in the coming weeks.