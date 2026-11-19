The odds of All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Choubey securing a second term are mounting by the day — though the former international goalkeeper is refusing to give up the fight. The latest setback came when a group of 15 former India internationals, led by Bhaichung Bhutia, expressed no confidence in his presidency in a letter to Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The letter, dated Tuesday, 17 November, a copy of which is in possession of National Herald, suggests a shadow battle being waged by former India captain Bhutia — the only signatory among the 20 Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOMs) nominated by the AIFF for the electoral college earlier this month. While Bhutia has been a staunch critic of the current dispensation throughout the past four years, he also has scores to settle after suffering a crushing 33-1 defeat to Choubey in the last presidential election in 2022.

It is no secret that Choubey, a surprise candidate last time after his nomination was endorsed by the Gujarat Football Association (GFA), had the backing of influential quarters in the Union government.