Black Caps turn to Rathour, Herath for tips on demanding Asia tour
History in the making as Tim Southee’s men take on Afghanistan in a one-off Test at Noida from Monday
Come Monday, and a bit of cricketing history will be scripted at the Noida Sports Complex ground near the Indian capital when New Zealand take on 'home' team Afghanistan in their first-ever Test face-off. The Noida venue had been acting as a second home for the Afghan brave hearts in view of the volatile political situation back in their country for some years now.
The Tim Southee-led Black Caps, who won the inaugural 2021 World Test Championship crown, were in for a surprise when they were accorded a warm Afghan style welcome on their arrival in Delhi on Thursday. A giant welcome board outside the team hotel read: ‘A warm Afghan welcome to New Zealand team’ and ‘Welcome Black Caps’.
The one-off Test against the Afghans, incidentally, will be the first stop for New Zealand's tour of the sub-continent as they head to Sri Lanka after this for two Tests and a white-ball series before coming back to take on India in a three-Test series over October-November.
Known to prepare for big challenges quietly as well as meticulously, New Zealand have swung into action by falling back on some serious local knowledge in the shape of former India batting coach Vikram Rathour and Rangana Herath, the Sri Lankan spin maestro.
The association with Rathour will be for the one-off Test in Noida, but their long-serving coach Gary Stead is expected to pick the brains of the former India opening bat on the art of tackling spin.
Herath, the most prolific left-arm orthodox Test spinner of all time with 433 wickets, will help the likes of Ajaz Patel & Co. as he will stay on with the side through to the two ICC World Test Championship matches in Sri Lanka later this month. He replaces former Pakistan spinner and coach Saqlain Mushtaq, who was originally announced to fill the temporary role before pulling out to take up a position with the Pakistan Cricket Board.
“We’re really excited to introduce Rangana and Vikram into our Test group,” Stead told New Zealand Cricket (NZC) media. “Both men are held in high regard in the world of cricket and I know our players are really looking forward to the opportunity to learn from them.
“For our three left-arm orthodox spinners in particular, Ajaz, Mitch (Daryll Mitchell) and Rachin (Ravindra), having a chance to work with Rangana across three Tests in the subcontinent will be hugely beneficial. Rangana has taken over 100 Test wickets in Galle, which is the venue of our two Tests against Sri Lanka, and so his knowledge of that venue will be priceless.”
Mitchell, the sturdy Kiwi allrounder who is no stranger to Indian conditions, said: ''The Kiwis are possibly the second favourite team of India. It's just another hotel and another venue, though we have got no idea about the wicket will behave. Looking forward to a good contest.''
Rachin Ravindra and Ben Sears, two of New Zealanders, were already present in India as they were training at the Super Kings Academy. The cricket academy is an initiative by the Chennai Super Kings, which is spread across Tamil Nadu and also overseas. Ravindra, being a CSK player, got an opportunity for pre-season training at the academy and was accompanied by his New Zealand teammate Sears.
The bad news from Afghanistan camp is they will be without Rashid Khan, who has been battling a back injury for some time. In his absence, Hashmatullah Shahidi will be leading a 20-member preliminary squad for the upcoming one-off Test, which has been training in India since 28 August. The board will pick a 15-member squad for the one-off Test match shortly.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines