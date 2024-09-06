Black Caps turn to Rathour, Herath for tips on demanding Asia tour

Come Monday, and a bit of cricketing history will be scripted at the Noida Sports Complex ground near the Indian capital when New Zealand take on 'home' team Afghanistan in their first-ever Test face-off. The Noida venue had been acting as a second home for the Afghan brave hearts in view of the volatile political situation back in their country for some years now.

The Tim Southee-led Black Caps, who won the inaugural 2021 World Test Championship crown, were in for a surprise when they were accorded a warm Afghan style welcome on their arrival in Delhi on Thursday. A giant welcome board outside the team hotel read: ‘A warm Afghan welcome to New Zealand team’ and ‘Welcome Black Caps’.

The one-off Test against the Afghans, incidentally, will be the first stop for New Zealand's tour of the sub-continent as they head to Sri Lanka after this for two Tests and a white-ball series before coming back to take on India in a three-Test series over October-November.

Known to prepare for big challenges quietly as well as meticulously, New Zealand have swung into action by falling back on some serious local knowledge in the shape of former India batting coach Vikram Rathour and Rangana Herath, the Sri Lankan spin maestro.