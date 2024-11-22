Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Bumrah shows how to look Aussies in the eye

Did stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah help India bounce back into the game after a somewhat predictable batting collapse at Perth? It’s still too early to tell after the first day’s play, but the smiling assassin has certainly conjured up a lifeline and sent a strong message to his teammates that this Australian team is not unbeatable.

To say that the first day of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (famous as its awkward acronym BGT now) belonged to pace bowlers would be an understatement. If India had walked into the trap laid by the Old Firm of Cummins-Starc-Hazlewood earlier, Bumrah, like so many times in the past, dealt a body blow to the Australian top order by removing two of their most experienced batters, Usman Khwaja and Steve Smith, in one over.

The Australian scorecard read a dismal 19/3 by the seventh over, with Bumrah claiming all three wickets and his partners-in-crime: Mohammed Siraj and debutant Harshit Rana dealt further blows to now raise hopes of what could be a first innings lead despite scoring 150.

He ended the day with awesome figures of 10-3-17-4, and questions were raised after the day’s play on whether the move to psych the visitors with a bouncy track boomeranged on Australia, exposing their batting frailties as well, despite India lacking the seasoned Mohammed Shami.