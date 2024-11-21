Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Mega series a test of character, not big names

A five-Test series, more the preserve of The Ashes in modern cricket, says a lot about how much hopes all the stakeholders are pinning on the upcoming battle for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). When the first delivery is bowled at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Friday morning, it won’t then be an exaggeration to say that the most anticipated Test series in recent times have begun.

This, despite keeping in mind that the last cycle of Ashes has been played barely a year back – while India and England had also engaged in a five-Test series earlier this year. The excitement in the Indian ranks is understandable, what with their historic back-to-back triumphs in previous tours no longer making Australia seem like an unconquered frontier – but what is remarkable is that the normally abrasive cricket community there also cannot keep calm.

The royal treatment meted out to Virat Kohli reminds one of Sachin Tendulkar’s final visit there while the ritual for Australia’s past greats of picking on the leading players in the rival camp is on – with new head coach Gautam Gambhir being added to the list this time. No prizes for guessing how important is the need to market the series well in these challenging times for the longest format of the game.