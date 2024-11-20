Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Time for pace merchants' showdown as captains

From Bob Willis to Imran Khan and now Pat Cummins, Test cricket has had its share of fast bowling captains. However, it will be a rare occasion to have two of the game’s leading speed merchants going out for the toss in Perth on Friday, in Cummins and Jasprit Bumrah.

Bumrah, the smiling assassin and India’s Test vice-captain for some time, will be stepping in for Rohit Sharma in a stopgap arrangement as the latter did not accompany the squad initially to be with his wife for the birth of their second child. The confirmation about his leadership role, albeit for one Test now, has been greeted with cheers all round, with fast-bowling coach Morne Morkel calling him a "natural leader" at a media interaction on Wednesday.

There is, of course, no comparison between the two captains in terms of experience, with Cummins being the Test captain since 2021 with an Ashes victory and a World Test Championship (WTC) under his belt, not to speak of the ODI World Cup last year. Bumrah, on the other hand, had a rather forgettable outing in a single Test as captain against England at Edgbaston in 2022, when Sharma failed to recover in time from Covid. India lost that Test by seven wickets.