Border–Gavaskar Trophy: Where have India’s seaming all-rounders gone?

The Border–Gavaskar Trophy is barely two days from its start, and the hype around the BGT (yes, that’s the acronym) is unbelievable. While the air of anticipation in India is understandable, the Australian cricket media has also gone so far into overdrive that their recent white ball series versus Pakistan almost got the cold shoulder!

While no scrap of information about the Indian camp remains to be uncovered, there is one thought that gnaws at many minds: For all the talk of a 'talent bank' at their disposal, why has India not been able to unearth a seam-bowling all-rounder who can be a regular in the Test squad on tours of at least the SENA countries?

The possibility of Nitish Reddy, an undercooked youngster from Andhra Pradesh with just one IPL season behind him, making a debut in Perth fair begs the question.

It’s no secret that the drop-in pitch at the Optus Stadium in Perth is going to offer an extra bounce and carry for a longer period of time. The buzz from the Indian camp is that they will go in with a four-pronged pace attack.

While attacking lynchpin Jasprit Bumrah will be leading the side in the absence of Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep are expected to complete the main trio — plus Reddy likely to get the nod as the fourth seamer who can also shore up the batting.