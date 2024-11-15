Tour of Australia: A Sachin-like welcome for Kohli, but can he deliver?

It’s his fifth Test series Down Under and no wonder, the reception accorded to Virat Kohli is somewhat reminiscent of that which Sachin Tendulkar got in the final lap of his career. The Aussies play their cricket hard — with no room for niceties in the middle — but also know when to doff their hats at a champion.

‘’Well, the king is back in his territory. That’s all I will say,’’ Ravi Shastri, the former India head coach and an unabashed Kohli loyalist, said in the ICC review. Shastri is known for his hyperbole, but when one looks back at the master batter’s record in Australia (1,352 runs from 13 Tests at an average of 54.08), the expectations of the most influential cricketer of this generation are understandable.

The spotlight has been firmly trained on the 36-year-old ever since he was the first Indian player to land on Australian soil for the 2024-25 series, with the local cricket media trying to capture every nugget of how Kohli is going about his business.

The Sydney Morning Herald used a giant photo of him on the opener of their sports section with the title 'A Heavy Crown', and a blurb on how the ‘king’ will be under tremendous scrutiny after five years of what they call ‘underwhelming performances on the red ball scene'.

The Indian team management had decided to go about its business behind closed doors at the WACA (Western Australian Cricket Association) ground for the initial few days before a match-simulation practice on Friday, where social media reported that Kohli edged one from India A bowler Mukesh Kumar to second slip for 15 runs.