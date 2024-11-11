Tour of Australia: Under-fire coach Gambhir keeps the faith in Big Two

It’s been a tough first four months for Gautam Gambhir, the new Indian head coach, with the 3-0 whitewash at home against New Zealand turning the heat on him and some senior members of the squad ahead of the demanding tour of Australia. While the former Indian opener said he was not feeling ‘any heat’ at the team’s pre-departure media conference on Monday, the stress certainly showed in his demeanour and clipped answers.

As the second batch of the Indian team is set to leave for the five-Test series (the first having left on Sunday) starting in Perth, it did not reflect well on the Indian team management that there was still no confirmation on whether skipper Rohit Sharma would be available for the first Test from 22 November. It’s no longer a secret that Rohit is a doubtful starter in view of the family expecting their second child, but the lack of transparency all round meant Gambhir had no definite answer.

‘’There is no confirmation on Rohit’s availability yet. Hopefully, he will be available, and we will know more before the series begins,’’ Gambhir said in reply to the obvious first question, adding that they have a Plan B ready with the experienced K.L. Rahul and newcomer Abhimanyu Eashwaran taking the opening roles. ‘’Jasprit Bumrah is vice-captain, so if Rohit Sharma is unavailable, he will lead the team,’’ Gambhir said.