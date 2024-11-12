Australia tour: Why all the fuss about Rohit Sharma’s paternity leave?

In the end, Rohit Sharma didn’t accompany the Indian squad which left for Australia in two batches on Sunday–Monday (9–10 November). The question mark over his availability for the first Test in Perth still persists; but, personally speaking, I see nothing wrong if the India captain finally gives it a miss to be with his family as they await and welcome their second child.

The past week or so has seen the Indian cricket team being pilloried from all quarters, with the trio of head coach Gautam Gambhir and the Big Two in particular facing the heat for a downright whitewash at the hands of the New Zealand team. Nothing wrong with that, but it does not explain what has become a case of 'much ado about impending fatherhood' — with misplaced criticism that Sharma should have placed the ‘national cause’ first.

This is where the Indian cricket fan certainly needs to grow up.

Yes, there will be the counter-argument that the elite cricketers, who are under hefty central contracts with BCCI, should be more accountable; but it’s high time we stop thinking of them as soldiers going to war for the national cause!

What they are is professional sportspersons out to ply their trade — and sure, they must be ready to cop all the flak for it when they fail; but they are certainly entitled to a life beyond the cricket pitch.