Third Test: Pant's fifty in vain as NZ sweep series 3-0 with 25-run win

Rishabh Pant's brilliant half-century went in vain as India were all out for 121 in their second innings, going down by 25 runs as New Zealand completed a historic 3-0 sweep in the three-match series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Needing to chase 147 to win the third and final Test on a turning and crumbling track, Pant kept India's hopes alive with a brilliant 64. He was out after pulling India past 100 runs and India lost their way as Ajaz Patel (6-57) and Glenn Phillips (3-42) proved the thorn in their side as the hosts suffered another embarrassing defeat that will also hamper their chances of reaching the World Test Championship final.

With Pant in the middle, India were 92/6 in 20 overs at lunch on the third day, needing 55 more runs to win the match and salvage their pride. But Pant fell soon after the restart and though Washington Sundar and R. Ashwin kept hopes alive, Ashwin and Akash Deep fell to Phillips off successive balls and their fate was sealed when Sundar fell in the next over.

This is the first time that a rival team has made a clean sweep against India in a three-match series at home. Ajaz Patel, who claimed 10 wickets in an innings on his previous visit to Wankhede, claimed 11/160 this time. He has now taken 25 wickets in two Tests at the Wankhede, the first visiting spinner to take more than 20 wickets at a venue in India.