Boxing Day Test: Tip your hat in Warne’s memory, get a free heart check-up

Remember the late Shane Warne tipping his floppy hat to fans in that signature gesture of his? It was regarded as a show of gratitude by cricket’s eternal showman, who preferred his floppy and hated all the fuss over the famous baggy green.

Come day one of this year’s Boxing Day Test between Australia and Pakistan in Melbourne, and Cricket Australia (CA) will partner with the Shane Warne Legacy to both celebrate the late legend, as well as help raise awareness about heart health. Pakistan are visiting Down Under for a three-match Test series, staring with the first in Perth on Thursday.

Fans will be encouraged to wear the floppy hat and tip it to Warne at 3.50 pm AEDT (2.20 am IST) in a nod to his Test cap number. They will also be able to take a free Shane Warne Legacy Heart Test at 23 medical-grade health stations in and around the MCG on the first four days of the Test (beginning 26 December).

Warne passed away of suspected heart failure on 4 March 2022 during a vacation in Thailand. Fox Sports, as a Shane Warne Legacy partner, will dedicate its coverage of the Boxing Day Test to the legend. On Christmas Day, Fox Cricket will air 24 hours of Warne highlights, also promoting the cause for fans to get their hearts checked during the match.