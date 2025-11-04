Brand value of Women in Blue set for uptick after World Cup triumph

Even as the euphoria is in full swing two days after the Women in Blue scripted history in Navi Mumbai, there is some heartening news from the endorsement sector. The brand value of most members of the World Cup winning national squad is expected to see an uptick of at least 20-25 per cent, while talent managers are on the hunt to rope in those not on the bandwagon.

Smriti Mandhana, the prolific vice-captain who has the highest engagement among Indian women’s athletes on social media at 14.8 million — second only to Virat Kohli — already has 16-17 brands under her belt and still seeing a rise in queries. Interest in Jemimah Rodrigues has also picked up along with other young performers, and inspirational skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

Striking an upbeat note, Tuhin Mishra, managing director and co-founder of Baseline Ventures, which manages Smriti, told National Herald: ‘’While Smriti was in a different league with 16-17 brands, the tag of world champion is certainly going to add to her brand value along with others. We also expect a rise in interest for other players on our roster — Richa Ghosh, Pratika Rawal and Radha Jadhav.