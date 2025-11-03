Surat industrialist to gift diamonds, solar panels to World Cup-winning Indian team
Industrialist and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Govind Dholakia joins several others, including state governments and private organisations, in honouring the squad
Surat-based industrialist and BJP Rajya Sabha member Govind Dholakia has announced that he will gift diamond jewellery and rooftop solar panels to the Indian women’s cricket team in recognition of their World Cup victory over South Africa.
Dholakia, founder and chairperson of Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd, conveyed the gesture in a letter sent to BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket) in India honorary vice president Rajeev Shukla ahead of Sunday’s final. He wrote that the reward was intended as a token of appreciation for the players’ performance and their contribution to Indian sport.
In the letter, Dholakia said each member of the squad would receive “handcrafted natural diamond jewellery” as a mark of respect for their “brilliance and resilience”.
He also expressed his desire to provide rooftop solar panels for the players’ homes “so that the light they bring to our nation continues to shine sustainably in their lives too”.
The parliamentarian said the gesture reflected the belief that sporting success should inspire sustainable progress. He added that the Indian women’s team had already earned admiration across the country with their discipline, determination and consistent performances in global tournaments.
The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team secured its first Women’s World Cup title on Sunday, defeating South Africa by 52 runs at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
The victory has been widely hailed as a historic achievement for Indian women’s cricket, expected to boost interest, investment and grassroots participation in the sport.
The BCCI has already announced a prize purse for the team. Several state governments and private organisations have also expressed interest in honouring the squad, marking a significant moment for women’s sport in the country.
