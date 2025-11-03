Surat industrialist to gift diamonds, solar panels to World Cup-winning Indian team

Surat-based industrialist and BJP Rajya Sabha member Govind Dholakia has announced that he will gift diamond jewellery and rooftop solar panels to the Indian women’s cricket team in recognition of their World Cup victory over South Africa.

Dholakia, founder and chairperson of Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd, conveyed the gesture in a letter sent to BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket) in India honorary vice president Rajeev Shukla ahead of Sunday’s final. He wrote that the reward was intended as a token of appreciation for the players’ performance and their contribution to Indian sport.

In the letter, Dholakia said each member of the squad would receive “handcrafted natural diamond jewellery” as a mark of respect for their “brilliance and resilience”.

He also expressed his desire to provide rooftop solar panels for the players’ homes “so that the light they bring to our nation continues to shine sustainably in their lives too”.

“To celebrate their extraordinary journey, we at Shree Ramkrishna Exports would be honoured to present each member of the champion Indian team with handcrafted natural diamond jewellery – a token of appreciation for their brilliance and resilience,” the letter stated.

“Along with this, we would also like to gift rooftop solar panels for their homes, so that the light they bring to our nation continues to shine in their own lives as well,” it added.