Brazil game: We have to fight for the badge, midfielder Anirudh Thapa says

The announcement of the Brazil and Uruguay squads for the FIFA friendlies has created a fresh buzz in Kolkata, but a member of the Blue Tigers squad has said India should not be overawed by the occasion. Anirudh Thapa, the hardworking midfielder making his comeback to the national team after two years, has a simple recipe for handling the pressure against all three World Cup sides.

India, who began their preparations under head coach Khalid Jamil at a 10-day camp on Monday, will open their campaign against Panama at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on 25 September. They will then take on five-time FIFA World Cup champions Brazil on 3 October and two-time champions Uruguay on 6 October at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

Speaking to AIFF media, 28-year-old Thapa, who plays for Mohun Bagan Super Giant, said: “When we sit together and talk about these matches, it gives you goosebumps when you think about playing against these countries, especially at home. But once we enter the pitch, it is XI against XI. We need to give our best and play our best football.”

The last time Thapa donned India colours was against Mauritius in the Intercontinental Cup in September 2024. Now back in the squad, he is set to mark his return during one of the most significant international windows in Indian football history.