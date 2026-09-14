Brazil game: We have to fight for the badge, midfielder Anirudh Thapa says
Comeback man wants Blue Tigers not to get overawed by the occasion in FIFA friendlies
The announcement of the Brazil and Uruguay squads for the FIFA friendlies has created a fresh buzz in Kolkata, but a member of the Blue Tigers squad has said India should not be overawed by the occasion. Anirudh Thapa, the hardworking midfielder making his comeback to the national team after two years, has a simple recipe for handling the pressure against all three World Cup sides.
India, who began their preparations under head coach Khalid Jamil at a 10-day camp on Monday, will open their campaign against Panama at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on 25 September. They will then take on five-time FIFA World Cup champions Brazil on 3 October and two-time champions Uruguay on 6 October at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.
Speaking to AIFF media, 28-year-old Thapa, who plays for Mohun Bagan Super Giant, said: “When we sit together and talk about these matches, it gives you goosebumps when you think about playing against these countries, especially at home. But once we enter the pitch, it is XI against XI. We need to give our best and play our best football.”
The last time Thapa donned India colours was against Mauritius in the Intercontinental Cup in September 2024. Now back in the squad, he is set to mark his return during one of the most significant international windows in Indian football history.
“As everyone knows, both Brazil and Uruguay are world champions. They have world-class players and have won the World Cup. For me as a player, it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play against them in India in front of our home fans,” Thapa said.
“I am really excited and motivated to represent my country, test myself and see how good we are as a team. We can also gain a lot of experience from playing against them,” the midfielder added.
A central midfielder known for his doggedness, Thapa will have an important role in helping India withstand the pressure and quality of their opponents. He stressed that composure, discipline and compactness would be crucial, particularly against teams capable of exploiting the smallest errors.
“We need to be motivated, but we also need to be disciplined. As a team, we must remain composed and compact and keep fighting until the 90th minute because these teams will push us,” he said.
When we sit together and talk about these matches, it gives you goosebumps when you think about playing against these countries, especially at home. But once we enter the pitch, it is XI against XI. We need to give our best and play our best footballAnirudh Thapa, India midfielder
“If we can make fewer mistakes, that will be something positive we can carry forward. Communication between the midfield and defence will be massive because of their quality, how they play in small spaces and how quickly they can move the ball.”
Thapa believes India must concentrate on their own organisation and collective performance.
“Both teams have quality and everything you expect from great footballing nations. For us, it will be important to remain disciplined, play as a unit and fight for the badge. We will be playing at home, in front of our supporters, and we must give our very best. What we do during those 90 minutes will be crucial, but what we learn after the matches will also be important. We do not get many opportunities to play teams like these, particularly on our home ground,” he said.
Calling upon the supporters to stand behind the Blue Tigers, Thapa concluded: “It’s a rare opportunity for the fans. Please come, support us as you have always done and we will try to give our best for the nation.”