Brazil’s football team abandons yellow for black
The Brazilian football team, in a show of support for Vinicius Junior, abandoned their yellow for an all-black jersey to protest against racism
Brazil’s football team abandoned their iconic yellow jerseys to don an all-black look as a message against racism, in a friendly match against Guinea in Barcelona on June 17.
It comes after Brazil star, Vinicius Junior, was racially abused in Spain while playing for his club, Real Madrid, at away games this season.
This is the first time Brazil's outfield players have worn all-black.
Vinícius and his team also took a knee.
The Brazilian Football Confederation is behind Saturday's move with the slogan: "Com racismo nao tem jogo" (With racism, there is no game).
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines