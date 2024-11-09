Can Jan Zelezny help Neeraj Chopra cross the elusive 90-metre mark?

Neeraj Chopra’s search for the right mentor who can take him to the next level and help him break the elusive 90-metre barrier - could not have found a better answer. Jan Zelezny, the three-time Olympic champion and world champion javelin thrower - arguably considered as the 'greatest' in his sport - will come on board as Neeraj’s new coach for the 2025 season.

The double Olympic medallist from India admitted to the need of some fresh thinking in his camp after he parted ways with Klaus Bartonietz – the German bio mechanics expert who doubled up as his coach and the pair had collaborated for an extremely fruitful last five years. However, Bartonietz, now 75 and who had been an ubiquitous presence with Neeraj at competitions around the world, thought it was high time to spend more time with family and announced his retirement earlier this week.

“Growing up, I admired Jan’s technique and precision and spent a lot of time watching videos of him. He was the best in the sport for so many years and I believe that working with him will be invaluable because our throwing styles are similar and his knowledge is unmatched. It’s an honour to have Jan by my side as I push towards the next level in my career, and I can’t wait to get started,” Neeraj said after the announcement as the news created ripples among his fans.