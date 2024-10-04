Why did Neeraj Chopra part ways with long-time coach Klaus Bartonietz?

It looks an amicable parting of ways, quite in contrast to Uwe John’s acrimonious departure following his differences with the AFI top brass. A five-year association between a coach and his star ward speaks volumes about their chemistry as well as continuity – unlike the recent example of someone like P.V.Sindhu who had been changing the coaching personnel too frequently in the last two years with Anup Sridhar the latest to take charge after failure to add a third Olympics medal in Paris.

Novak-Goran split

Looking for parallels in other sport, one does not have to look farther than Novak Djokovic, the tennis icon with 24 slams under his belt, who parted ways with Goran Ivanisevic earlier this year with a short message on Instagram. Remember, Djokovic’s association with the Croat and former Wimbledon champion since 2018 (along with long-time mentor Marian Vajda) had yielded a golden phase in the Serbian’s career when he added as many as 12 slams and a number of finals.

Ivanisevic had taken over formally as his coach in 2022 but Djokovic ended the relationship with the note: ‘’Goran and I decided to stop working together a few days ago. Our on-court chemistry had its ups and downs, but our friendship was always rock solid.’’

Back to Neeraj, now that the international calendar is over for him as Bartonietz’s contract not being renewed, he will be going back to the drawing board. The World Championships come back in less than a year’s time in Tokyo where he has a title to defend while India’s greatest ever athlete wants to address the niggle which had been bothering him from keeping his date with the 90 metre mark as well.

On at least two occasions in past couple of months, Neeraj was overshadowed by 90m-plus throws, which must have surely hurt his ego. In Paris, Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem took the wind out of his rival’s sails with a throw of 92.97m to claim the gold. Later at the Lausanne Diamond League, the Indian star finished second behind Anderson Peters of Grenada who logged 90.61m.

Neeraj, whose personal best is 89.94m set at the Stockholm Diamond League two years ago, had recorded three throws in the 89m range this year, including the error-prone night at the Olympics which brought him the silver.

A new mentor and a body on the mend is what he will be looking for in pursuit of the fresh goals in 2025.