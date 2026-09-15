Can star-studded India defend both titles in the gruelling Chess Olympiad?

A look at the Indian line-up for the Open section, which gets down to title defence along with the women’s team at the FIDE Chess Olympiad from Wednesday (16 September), makes one gape at the sheer depth of talent at their disposal. There are two men in the top 10: No. 8 R. Praggnanandhaa and No. 9 Arjun Erigaisi, while reigning world champion D. Gukesh is No. 32 in the world rankings. But given that it’s a game of small margins at that level, their chances of retaining the title are anybody’s guess.

Nihal Sarin, world No. 24, is the fourth member of the squad, while Vidit Gujrathi, a much-respected opponent on the circuit and currently No. 34, is the reserve.

The women’s team is also a Who’s Who, comprising three Grandmasters—Koneru Humpy, Vaishali Rameshbabu and FIDE World Cup champion Divya Deshmukh—along with International Masters Vantika Agrawal and Savitha Shri B (reserve).

Open team has retained the core of the 2024 gold-medal-winning outfit in Gukesh, Pragg, Erigaisi and Gujrathi, while Pentala Harikrishna was the remaining member of India’s maiden gold-medal-winning team in Budapest. It was quite a thriller, as India clinched the title in the final round after second-placed China dropped points on two boards against the USA, while the Indians got the better of Slovenia.