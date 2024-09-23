Chess Olympiad: Pragg and Vaishali, the golden siblings of Indian chess

When R. Praggnanandhaa was making waves after his spectacular performance in the FIDE World Cup around this time last year, Vaishali Rameshbabu was still better known as the elder sister of the prodigy ‘who also plays chess.’ A year on, the Chennai duo are now basking in the glory of being a rare golden sibling of the sport in the country.

The Indian teams are the flavour of world chess at the moment after clinching a historic double at the Chess Olympiad in Budapest, where Pragg was a key figure in the men’s team while Vaishali showed great resilience in sealing important matches for the women’s team. An undefeated men’s team put it across Slovenia 3.5-0.5 in their final game while the women accounted for Kazakhstan 3-0.5 on Sunday.

The family has been always a bedrock of strength in the journey of Pragg, 19, and her 23-year-old sister who became only the third woman Grandmaster of the country last year after Koneru Humpy and Harika Dronavalli. A photo of Nagalakshmi, their self-effacing mother who always travels with them on tour, looking on with Pragg handling the media during the 2023 World Cup in Baku went viral in the social media.