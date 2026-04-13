Candidates chess: Why is Pragg looking like a ‘bleak shadow’ of himself?

Describing her own recent string of below-par showing as ‘’quite disappointing,’’ Gukesh said that his team decided he should compete with ‘less intensity’ to allow for dedicated training time to prepare for his title-defence. The Chennai youngster is likely to run into Javokhir Sindarov, who is on the verge of winning the Candidates - maintaining a two-point lead over Anish Giri with two rounds to go.

Breaking her silence over brother Pragg’s indifferent form in Cyprus, Vaishali told ChessBase India that the siblings had faced such situations while participating in events together, but there wasn’t much they could do for one another in the middle of the tournament as they were focused on their own game.

“It’s tough. But throughout the years, we’ve had such moments where (in) some important tournament, either of us tournament won’t go well, so that’s how I think it is. It goes on. I’m trying to focus on my tournament. It’s tough, but what to do,” said Vaishali.

A damning verdict on Pragg’s game came from the legendary Garry Kasparov, who said the Indian looked like a ‘bleak shadow’ of his own self in the past few years. “Pragg was on the rise and just now it’s like he’s a bleak shadow of what we saw a couple of years ago,” Kasparov said with a hint of surprise in his voice.

Grandmaster Yasser Seirawan mentioned that Pragg’s play at the Candidates had looked “stale” and it did not seem like the Indian had “come with fresh ideas.” Kasparov was, however, scathing: “Stale is a very good word. Something is missing… the kind of spice of the game. It’s still top, top quality, but definitely not enough to actually beat your peers at that level.”