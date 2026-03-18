Can’t play chess with bombs and missile sirens around: Koneru Humpy
Indian grandmaster mulls pullout from Candidates; FIDE top brass sees no reason to worry about Cyprus
The global chess fraternity may think there are no immediate safety concerns for the marquee FIDE Candidates chess in Cyprus later this month, but Indian grandmaster Koneru Humpy is not so sure. The two-time World Rapid champion and a former world title challenger is still undecided about participation in the event from 28 March to 16 April, which will determine challengers for world champions D. Gukesh (men) and Ju Wenjun (women).
Early this month, a drone struck a British Air Force base in Cyprus, raising fears of a possible spillover of the raging West Asia conflict. However, FIDE CEO Emil Sutovsky reassured fans earlier this week that the 2026 Candidates tournament in Cyprus was sure to go ahead, indicating that while they would monitor the chaos across the region, it was unlikely to affect the flagship event.
Speaking at a media interaction, Humpy took a dig at the global governing body for being ‘desperate’ to hold a major sporting event in such a situation. ‘’I am not sure (if I will play at the Candidates). It depends upon the situation. Right now, I am a bit concerned about safety with the drone attacks and warships deployed (in the Mediterranean Sea) coming into the picture. And very recently, there has been bombing between Israel and Lebanon because of Hezbollah. So I am a bit hesitant to travel. If this situation continues, I am really doubtful of my participation,” she said.
FIDE tries to first find a good high quality venue and I think they have succeeded in it. Cyprus will be a very good venue and I think the location is going to be amazing and we try to keep the players informedVishy Anand, FIDE vice-president
“At the end of the day, you should be in a position to play the game in a peaceful and good atmosphere. Not surrounded by bomb or missile sirens. I think that should not be the stage for a world-class tournament. You don't need to be desperate to hold events in such environments,” she added.
Interestingly, there has been no concern raised by the other Indians in the fray — Divya Deshmukh and Vaishali Rameshbabu among women and R. Praggnanandhaa in the Open section. Cyprus has also received a thumbs up from Viswanathan Anand, a five-time FIDE world champion and its current vice-president: ‘’FIDE tries to first find a good high-quality venue and I think it has succeeded. Cyprus will be a very good venue and I think the location is going to be amazing and we try to keep the players informed.’’
Meanwhile, Anand put his money on US Grandmasters Fabiano Caruana, Hikaru Nakamura and Anish Giri as among the favourites to emerge as a challenger to Gukesh. “I think Fabi (Fabiano), Hikaru (Nakamura), Anish (Giri)… you know this has got to be their time, so they will have that feeling going into it that this is a chance to grab… but for the life of me I can’t get around predicting someone,” Anand said.
Asked about Pragg, one of his proteges, Anand said: “He’s experienced but at the same time, he looks very motivated. He has slowed down a little bit in the last few months, but maybe mentally he is already peaking and getting ready for the Candidates.”
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