Can’t play chess with bombs and missile sirens around: Koneru Humpy

The global chess fraternity may think there are no immediate safety concerns for the marquee FIDE Candidates chess in Cyprus later this month, but Indian grandmaster Koneru Humpy is not so sure. The two-time World Rapid champion and a former world title challenger is still undecided about participation in the event from 28 March to 16 April, which will determine challengers for world champions D. Gukesh (men) and Ju Wenjun (women).

Early this month, a drone struck a British Air Force base in Cyprus, raising fears of a possible spillover of the raging West Asia conflict. However, FIDE CEO Emil Sutovsky reassured fans earlier this week that the 2026 Candidates tournament in Cyprus was sure to go ahead, indicating that while they would monitor the chaos across the region, it was unlikely to affect the flagship event.

Speaking at a media interaction, Humpy took a dig at the global governing body for being ‘desperate’ to hold a major sporting event in such a situation. ‘’I am not sure (if I will play at the Candidates). It depends upon the situation. Right now, I am a bit concerned about safety with the drone attacks and warships deployed (in the Mediterranean Sea) coming into the picture. And very recently, there has been bombing between Israel and Lebanon because of Hezbollah. So I am a bit hesitant to travel. If this situation continues, I am really doubtful of my participation,” she said.