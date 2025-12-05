Pragg all but there for 2026 Candidates after joint title at London Classic

R. Praggnanandhaa has all but claimed the final spot in the 2026 Candidates after finishing as joint winner of the London Chess Classic 2025 Open on Thursday. The 19-year-old Indian had been on a roll throughout 2025 except the FIDE Chess World Cup 2025 in Goa where last edition’s finalist was knocked out in the fourth round.

The Candidates Championship next year will be played in Cyprus and should Pragg manage to win the elite eight-man field, it could be an all-Indian final as he would take on D. Gukesh in the World Championship match.

The three-way title in the Open event earned Praggnanandhaa 8.17 points in the FIDE Circuit Leaderboard, extending his lead at the top with a total of 115.17 points from his best seven events as he gets closer to the last Candidates 2026 spot. He is followed by Anish Giri (81.18), Fabiano Caruana (65.55), Matthias Bluebaum (63.94) and Javokhir Sindarov (63.82), but all four have already qualified for the Candidates through other paths.