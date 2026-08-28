Chak De girls draw praise for fifth spot, but can it save their league?

Interestingly, former Indian goalkeeping stalwart P.R. Sreejesh had questioned women’s team chief coach Sjoerd Marijne for taking a break just ahead of the World Cup earlier this week. However, veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia, who has 319 international caps and played second fiddle during this campaign, lauded the Dutch coach’s role in transforming the team.

The immediate target for this bunch will be to convert their newfound confidence into a podium finish at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, which begin in about a month. However, the possibility of the league shutting down — it has been providing the players with exposure and professional fees — has kept them on tenterhooks. It exposes the dichotomy in India’s sporting culture, where more than 15 states can afford their own domestic T20 cricket leagues, yet there are not enough takers to sustain a women’s hockey league in a sport in which India are ranked fifth in the world.

Savita, along with senior striker Navneet Kaur — who scored twice in the win over Germany — spoke in unison about the importance of the HIL if Indian hockey is to grow from here. There were 11 debutants in the current squad, and Savita said: “This was the first World Cup for these 11 players, and they performed brilliantly. This suggests that the future of Indian women’s hockey is bright. Two days ago, we were discussing why a women’s hockey league is necessary because we know there are very good players at the grassroots level. Having a league will help us continue to perform like this.”

Navneet, meanwhile, said the team’s World Cup campaign has strengthened the case for a women’s league. “Now people will understand our appeal for a Women’s Hockey India League. We truly want to do better and can do it. We want to qualify for the Olympics. After what we did in this World Cup, we have gained the confidence that we can defeat any team.”

Interestingly, in just two seasons, the HIL has succeeded in producing a number of promising youngsters, including Ishika, Sakshi, Shilpi Dabas and Lalthanluangi. “We have heard that a few teams are pulling out of the Women’s HIL, but at a time when our performance graph is going up, we want to request them to support us. It will be a big setback for women’s hockey and the future crop of players,” she said.