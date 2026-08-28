Chak De girls draw praise for fifth spot, but can it save their league?
Senior pros Savita Punja, Navneet Kaur appeal to save women's HIL as Hockey India struggle for takers
The irony is hard to miss: even as the India women’s hockey team is being lauded for stunning Germany 3-1 to finish fifth at the FIH World Cup on Thursday, the fledgling women’s Hockey India League (HIL) is facing an uncertain future after just two years, with Hockey India seriously considering shutting down the four-team competition amid a lack of takers.
The fifth-place finish by the Chak De girls was their second-best showing, after their fourth-place finish more than half a century ago in 1974, highlighting the significance of the performance. It surely lifted spirits after their male counterparts floundered in the second round and can now, at best, hope to finish seventh, with the team set to face Belgium in the play-off later tonight. Salima Tete & Co had earlier blown their semi-final chances after being held to a goalless draw by Australia a few days ago.
“What a campaign by our incredible Indian women’s hockey team! The girls displayed courage and an unbreakable fighting spirit throughout the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026. A 3-1 win over world No. 5 Germany to finish a historic fifth! Proud of you, girls. You’ve made India proud,” said Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey on his X handle.
Interestingly, former Indian goalkeeping stalwart P.R. Sreejesh had questioned women’s team chief coach Sjoerd Marijne for taking a break just ahead of the World Cup earlier this week. However, veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia, who has 319 international caps and played second fiddle during this campaign, lauded the Dutch coach’s role in transforming the team.
The immediate target for this bunch will be to convert their newfound confidence into a podium finish at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, which begin in about a month. However, the possibility of the league shutting down — it has been providing the players with exposure and professional fees — has kept them on tenterhooks. It exposes the dichotomy in India’s sporting culture, where more than 15 states can afford their own domestic T20 cricket leagues, yet there are not enough takers to sustain a women’s hockey league in a sport in which India are ranked fifth in the world.
Savita, along with senior striker Navneet Kaur — who scored twice in the win over Germany — spoke in unison about the importance of the HIL if Indian hockey is to grow from here. There were 11 debutants in the current squad, and Savita said: “This was the first World Cup for these 11 players, and they performed brilliantly. This suggests that the future of Indian women’s hockey is bright. Two days ago, we were discussing why a women’s hockey league is necessary because we know there are very good players at the grassroots level. Having a league will help us continue to perform like this.”
Navneet, meanwhile, said the team’s World Cup campaign has strengthened the case for a women’s league. “Now people will understand our appeal for a Women’s Hockey India League. We truly want to do better and can do it. We want to qualify for the Olympics. After what we did in this World Cup, we have gained the confidence that we can defeat any team.”
Interestingly, in just two seasons, the HIL has succeeded in producing a number of promising youngsters, including Ishika, Sakshi, Shilpi Dabas and Lalthanluangi. “We have heard that a few teams are pulling out of the Women’s HIL, but at a time when our performance graph is going up, we want to request them to support us. It will be a big setback for women’s hockey and the future crop of players,” she said.
“Our league does not require that much money. It is not about money; we need exposure. The Women’s Hockey League should survive,” said Navneet, who was named Player of the Tournament last season while representing the Delhi team.
The inaugural season featured four teams — Delhi SG Pipers, JSW Soorma Hockey Club, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers and Odisha Warriors. Odisha Warriors were later terminated over non-payment of player dues and franchise fees, with Ranchi Royals replacing them in the second season.
The Ranchi franchise has also since been terminated, with Indian players still awaiting their payments. Last season’s finalists, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, are also contemplating withdrawal, citing financial pressure.
The cost of running both men’s and women’s HIL teams is estimated at around Rs 10-12 crore, including an administrative fee of around Rs 1 crore. The Rs 2.5-crore franchise fee has, however, been waived for women’s teams for the third season. It remains to be seen whether the league can find a saviour.