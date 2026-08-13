World Cup: Can Chak De girls make first-ever podium finish?
Current form and return of Dutch chief coach Sjoerd Marijne give Salima Tete’s girls hope
If the pressure of expectations weighs heavily on their male counterparts, it perhaps suits gritty midfielder and captain Salima Tete and her team best. Come Sunday (16 August), the India women’s team will begin its campaign against China at the FIH Hockey World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands.
Clad in orange shirts after a last-minute makeover, they will be keen to build on the momentum they have gathered over the past few months, during which they qualified for the World Cup before lifting the FIH Nations Cup and earning promotion back to the FIH Pro League. They will also be buoyed by the return of chief coach Sjoerd Marijne, who took charge at the beginning of the year. It was under the Dutchman that Rani Rampal’s 'Chak De' girls finished fourth at Tokyo 2020.
India’s best showing in the women’s World Cup, incidentally, was also a fourth-place finish in the inaugural edition in 1974. This time, they will be hoping to go one better and secure a podium finish.
A remarkable feature of the squad is that as many as 11 of the 20 players in the touring party are World Cup debutants: defenders Lalthantluangi, Shilpi Dabas and Ishika Chaudhary; midfielders Sakshi Rana, Sunelita Toppo and Deepika Soreng; and forwards Deepika, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Ishika, Baljeet Kaur and Beauty Dungdung. The team management has clearly sought to turn a new leaf. Drawn in Pool D, India are clubbed with China, South Africa and England.
While excitement levels will naturally be high, there will also be some stage fright, and this is where the senior players have stepped in to ensure the newcomers can be their uninhibited selves on European soil.
"There are many players in our team who will be playing in a World Cup for the first time. Of course, they will feel a bit of pressure and nervousness because it’s a big tournament. We tell them not to hide such feelings because then they might struggle to manage that pressure, which can affect the team as well," said striker Navneet Kaur, who is making her third World Cup appearance.
Speaking to Hockey India media, Navneet said: "Even in the camp, when they have had a tough day in training, we sit down and ask them what difficulty they are facing. Sometimes they share that they are feeling the pressure of going to the World Cup and overthinking about the ifs and buts. Our job is to maintain that connection with them so that they can easily share with us, both on and off the field, and then we can help them overcome those emotions."
Midfielder Lalremsiami echoed those sentiments, while praising the quality and depth of the newcomers.
"Each of those players who are going for their first World Cup are very skilful. They are very disciplined, both on and off the field. Of course, they are both excited and nervous; they keep asking us how it is to play in a World Cup. My answer has always been simple: just apply in the match what you have learned in training and give your 100%," said Lalremsiami, who is set for her second World Cup