World Cup: Can Chak De girls make first-ever podium finish?

While excitement levels will naturally be high, there will also be some stage fright, and this is where the senior players have stepped in to ensure the newcomers can be their uninhibited selves on European soil.

"There are many players in our team who will be playing in a World Cup for the first time. Of course, they will feel a bit of pressure and nervousness because it’s a big tournament. We tell them not to hide such feelings because then they might struggle to manage that pressure, which can affect the team as well," said striker Navneet Kaur, who is making her third World Cup appearance.

Speaking to Hockey India media, Navneet said: "Even in the camp, when they have had a tough day in training, we sit down and ask them what difficulty they are facing. Sometimes they share that they are feeling the pressure of going to the World Cup and overthinking about the ifs and buts. Our job is to maintain that connection with them so that they can easily share with us, both on and off the field, and then we can help them overcome those emotions."

Midfielder Lalremsiami echoed those sentiments, while praising the quality and depth of the newcomers.

"Each of those players who are going for their first World Cup are very skilful. They are very disciplined, both on and off the field. Of course, they are both excited and nervous; they keep asking us how it is to play in a World Cup. My answer has always been simple: just apply in the match what you have learned in training and give your 100%," said Lalremsiami, who is set for her second World Cup