World Cup hockey: Ashok Kumar wants Team India to take one game at a time

A 51-year wait for a podium finish since India’s only FIH Men’s World Cup hockey title can be an agonising one, but the legendary Ashok Kumar feels Harmanpreet Singh & Co shouldn’t be thinking too ahead of themselves. ‘’Yes, we have waited for more than 50 years but that should not bring any pressure to the boys. Let them take one match at a time as there are no easy matches in the World Cup,’’ remarked the matchwinner of India’s historic win over Pakistan in the final of 1975 World Cup in Kuala Lumpur.

Now 76, the son of hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand was one of the finest inside forwards of his generation and the likes of winning captain Ajit Pal Singh, Surjit Singh and Aslam Sher Khan have been a glorious part of Indian hockey folklore. While India’s World Cup triumph evokes a strong sense of nostalgia, Ashok Kumar has the unique distinction of winning the full range of World Cup medals – a bronze in 1971 (Barcelona), silver in ’73 (Amstelveen) followed by the gold.

While India open their Group D campaign against Wales on Saturday (15 August), they take on England only a day later and then Pakistan on 19th August. Sounding a note of caution about the green shirts, Ashok Kumar told the National Herald: ‘’Pakistan may not be a force like the past, but we shouldn’t be taking them lightly. They have had a good run in the qualifiers few months back, including a come-from-behind win against Malaysia.’’