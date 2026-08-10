World Cup hockey: Coach Craig Fulton wants his men to write own history

Craig Fulton, the 51-year-old South African chief coach of India men’s hockey team, is not too fussed about the fact that the traditional powerhouses have not had a podium finish in the World Cup after their lone triumph in 1975. ‘’We want to write our own piece of World Cup history from an Indian perspective,’’ the former international remarked on the eve of their departure for Netherlands and Belgium.

The campaign couldn’t have started on a better day for Indians as Harmanpreet Singh & Co. open their Group D campaign against Wales on 15 August (Independence Day) at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen. In a tightly packed calendar, they take on England next on 17 August and then traditional rivals Pakistan on 19 August.

Known as an astute tactician, Fulton had taken charge from Graham Reid after India’s dismal ninth-place finish in the 2023 edition at home. He had since then guided India to a second bronze finish on the trot in Paris 2024 and is now on the cusp of history — that of being the first India coach in this century to have both a podium finish in Olympics as well as the World Cup.