Jerseygate? No answers on how Indian hockey teams’ shirts went saffron

Four years back, India let go a golden opportunity to wrest back the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup at home – finishing a disappointing joint ninth. As another edition is round the corner from 15-30 August in Belgium and Netherlands, the talk should have centred around how Harmanpreet Singh & Co can translate their back-to-back Olympic bronze medals or the 2023 Asian Games success to the next level.

Instead, we are left discussing the row brewing over the Hockey India’s sudden decision to change the national team’s traditional blue jersey to saffron. A decision, which saw Dilip Tirkey, the Hockey India president and a man with record number of international caps doing a double speak on – first telling the media that players were consulted on this before leaked email alleged the decision was taken without the nod of the executive board.

Here’s what Ajit Pal Singh, captain of the fabled 1975 World Cup winning Indian team, had to say in a signed column in Indian Express: ‘’When India first played hockey in the Olympics in 1928, the players wore blue jerseys. When the country won its first Olympic medal after Independence, they wore blue. When the team I captained lifted the World Cup in 1975 — the first and only time India won that title — we wore blue.

‘’In a couple of weeks, 51 years after that World Cup triumph, India will begin another World Cup campaign in the Netherlands. This time, however, the players will wear an orange jersey. To me, that is both surprising and disappointing and it shouldn’t have happened.’’