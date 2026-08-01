Hockey India’s saffron jersey decision a “narrow-minded political experiment”, says Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday called for an immediate review of the decision to replace the Indian hockey teams’ traditional blue jerseys with saffron, arguing that the change concerns the country’s sporting identity and the sentiments of millions of Indians.

In a post on X, Kharge questioned how the decision was taken purportedly without the knowledge or consent of Hockey India’s Executive Board. He demanded that the government and the relevant sporting authorities explain the process followed before approving the new colour.

Kharge said Indian sportspersons had long been recognised globally through identities such as the “Men in Blue”, “The Blues” and “Blue Tigers”. Blue, he argued, was more than a jersey colour and had become part of India’s sporting legacy.

“The question is not about any particular colour, but about the process of decision-making, transparency, and respect for public sentiments,” he said.