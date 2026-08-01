Hockey India’s saffron jersey decision a “narrow-minded political experiment”, says Kharge
Congress president says the issue concerns transparency, public sentiment and respect for India’s sporting traditions
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday called for an immediate review of the decision to replace the Indian hockey teams’ traditional blue jerseys with saffron, arguing that the change concerns the country’s sporting identity and the sentiments of millions of Indians.
In a post on X, Kharge questioned how the decision was taken purportedly without the knowledge or consent of Hockey India’s Executive Board. He demanded that the government and the relevant sporting authorities explain the process followed before approving the new colour.
Kharge said Indian sportspersons had long been recognised globally through identities such as the “Men in Blue”, “The Blues” and “Blue Tigers”. Blue, he argued, was more than a jersey colour and had become part of India’s sporting legacy.
“The question is not about any particular colour, but about the process of decision-making, transparency, and respect for public sentiments,” he said.
The Congress chief noted that saffron, white and green were all part of the national flag and also held an honoured place in the Congress flag. He, however, accused organisations associated with the ruling establishment of seeking to leave an ideological imprint on national symbols and public institutions.
Referring to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Kharge claimed that the organisation had opposed the Tricolour in the past and had been warned by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
He also cited changes involving roadside pavements, the uniforms of Parliament staff and the Doordarshan logo, alleging that such decisions were being made without wider public consultation.
“National symbols, sports, and players should not be made a medium for narrow-minded political experiments,” Kharge said, urging the authorities to reconsider the jersey change and disclose how the decision was approved.