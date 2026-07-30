India’s saffron World Cup jerseys spark criticism; Hockey India responds on dropping blue

Hockey India has defended its decision to field the national men's and women's teams in saffron jerseys at next month's FIH Hockey World Cup, saying the change was driven by technical considerations after former captain Viren Rasquinha criticised the move and questioned the departure from the team's traditional blue colours.

The new playing kit, unveiled on Hockey India's social media platforms, will replace the customary blue jersey during the World Cup, to be held in the Netherlands and Belgium from 15th to 30th August.

Responding to the criticism, Hockey India said the change followed feedback from players and coaches, who found that the blue jersey blended with the blue synthetic playing surfaces now commonly used at international tournaments, affecting visibility during matches.

According to the governing body, several alternative colours, including yellow and saffron, were considered before saffron was selected. It said the colour not only addressed the visibility issue but also reflected one of the colours of the Indian national flag, symbolising courage, sacrifice and national pride.