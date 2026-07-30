India’s saffron World Cup jerseys spark criticism; Hockey India responds on dropping blue
Governing body says colour change improves on-field visibility, while Viren Rasquinha argues India should retain its traditional blue identity
Hockey India has defended its decision to field the national men's and women's teams in saffron jerseys at next month's FIH Hockey World Cup, saying the change was driven by technical considerations after former captain Viren Rasquinha criticised the move and questioned the departure from the team's traditional blue colours.
The new playing kit, unveiled on Hockey India's social media platforms, will replace the customary blue jersey during the World Cup, to be held in the Netherlands and Belgium from 15th to 30th August.
Responding to the criticism, Hockey India said the change followed feedback from players and coaches, who found that the blue jersey blended with the blue synthetic playing surfaces now commonly used at international tournaments, affecting visibility during matches.
According to the governing body, several alternative colours, including yellow and saffron, were considered before saffron was selected. It said the colour not only addressed the visibility issue but also reflected one of the colours of the Indian national flag, symbolising courage, sacrifice and national pride.
The jersey also incorporates design elements inspired by Indian heritage. It features Mandala-inspired patterns, navy blue accents representing the Ashoka Chakra, and a chest graphic based on a contemporary interpretation of the Sudarshan Chakra. Tricolour detailing runs along the shoulders and sides, while "India" appears on the front in stylised Devanagari script. The teams will also have white jerseys carrying the same design.
Rasquinha, who captained India and now serves as chief executive of Olympic Gold Quest, said the new jersey undermined the team's long-standing identity.
In a post on X, he acknowledged Hockey India's recent achievements but described the new design as "embarrassing", arguing that the Indian hockey team's legacy has always been associated with the blue jersey. He said supporters expected to see the national side continue in its traditional colours and questioned the rationale behind the switch to saffron.
Hockey India rejected suggestions that the move was unprecedented, noting that the national team's jersey colours have been altered on previous occasions to meet functional requirements.
It pointed out that India wore yellow kits during the 2014 FIH Hockey World Cup and sky-blue jerseys with a different design at the 2018 edition. The governing body maintained that the latest change balanced practical playing requirements with the symbolic significance of saffron as a colour of the national flag.
With IANS inputs