Hockey India boss Tirkey upbeat about chances in World Cup, Asian Games
Men and women’s Hero Hockey India League adds steam to sport’s centenary celebrations across the country
The centenary celebrations of Indian hockey, which began on 7 November last year in the capital, is gaining steam in the new year. Come Saturday (3 January), and the second season of the Hero Hockey India League (HIL) for men hits off across three Indian cities: Chennai, Ranchi and Bhubaneswar, while the women’s edition is already underway in Ranchi.
No surprises that Dilip Tirkey, three-time Olympian and president of Hockey India since 2022, has his hands full at the moment, shuttling between cities to see that the second edition of the league — which was revived in 2024 after seven years — meets expectations. The HIL has been a prestige project of Hockey India to build on the momentum gained in the sport after back-to-back Olympic bronzes, but even Tirkey admits that it’s still ‘’work in progress.’’
An example of this is Odisha Warriors, which won the women’s league last year, withdrawing both teams after just one edition. Ranchi Royals, a team managed by the HIL governing council, has stepped in for the new season, replacing Team Gonasika in the men’s category as the eighth team and Odisha Warriors as the fourth outfit in the women’s league. A move which underlines the challenges before Hockey India in terms of attracting sponsorship, but Tirkey feels the leagues have huge potential in the long run.
Taking time out to speak to National Herald over phone, the man with 412 international appearances, said: ‘’The women’s HIL is aimed at developing new grassroots talent as it would help the supply line of the national team. We did not increase the number of teams as we want to build both brands properly before doing so. The men’s event, which showcases the best available talent of the country along with a selection of top overseas stars, is being spread over three cities this time instead of two (Rourkela, Ranchi) last time.’’
The HIL is but a curtain-raiser to what will be a choc-a-bloc year for Indian hockey in 2026. Come August, the task will be cut out for the in-form Harmanpreet Singh & Co. to push for a podium finish in the FIH World Cup in The Netherlands and Belgium after the disappointment at home in 2023 when they finished in a lowly ninth spot.
‘’The challenge will be a tough one for Asian teams on European turf with the likes of both co-hosts, Germany, Australia, England and Argentina in the fray. We have to raise our game at another level and consistently at that. It will provide us a wonderful sense of occasion if the men’s team can do something as it will coincide with our centenary celebrations. The junior team stood out in Chennai when they bounced back to claim the bronze in the Junior World Cup,’’ Tirkey reflected.
The season will continue in September as both men and women’s teams will head to Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, for the 20th Asian Games, held from 19 September-4 October. As defending champions, the men’s team will aim to retain their title and secure direct qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games while the HI chief wants more from the women.
‘’While we are quite upbeat about the men's title defence, we are a little concerned about the performance graph of the women’s team since Rani Rampal’s team punched above their weight to finish in fourth spot in Tokyo 2021. History shows they were Asian Games champions back in 1982 in Delhi and we hope make a mark there soon,’’ he said.
The current batch led by Salima Tete, which won the women’s Asia Cup in 2025, has a fine opportunity to earn a ticket for the FIH World Cup along with the men in the in the World Cup Qualifiers in Hyderabad from 8-14 March. The qualifiers have a tough field including England, Scotland, Korea, Italy, Uruguay, Wales and Austria.
Indian Hockey Team calendar 2026
Men’s Hero Hockey India League: January 3-26, 2026
Women’s Hero Hockey India League: December 28, 2025-January 10, 2026
FIH Men’s Pro League (India): February 10-15, 2026
FIH Men’s Pro League (Australia): February 21-25, 2026
FIH Men’s Pro League (Netherlands & UK): June 14-28, 2026
World Cup Qualifiers (Women’s): March 8-14, 2026
FIH Hockey World Cup: August 15-30, 2026
2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games- September 19- October 4, 2026
