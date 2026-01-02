Hockey India boss Tirkey upbeat about chances in World Cup, Asian Games

The centenary celebrations of Indian hockey, which began on 7 November last year in the capital, is gaining steam in the new year. Come Saturday (3 January), and the second season of the Hero Hockey India League (HIL) for men hits off across three Indian cities: Chennai, Ranchi and Bhubaneswar, while the women’s edition is already underway in Ranchi.

No surprises that Dilip Tirkey, three-time Olympian and president of Hockey India since 2022, has his hands full at the moment, shuttling between cities to see that the second edition of the league — which was revived in 2024 after seven years — meets expectations. The HIL has been a prestige project of Hockey India to build on the momentum gained in the sport after back-to-back Olympic bronzes, but even Tirkey admits that it’s still ‘’work in progress.’’

An example of this is Odisha Warriors, which won the women’s league last year, withdrawing both teams after just one edition. Ranchi Royals, a team managed by the HIL governing council, has stepped in for the new season, replacing Team Gonasika in the men’s category as the eighth team and Odisha Warriors as the fourth outfit in the women’s league. A move which underlines the challenges before Hockey India in terms of attracting sponsorship, but Tirkey feels the leagues have huge potential in the long run.