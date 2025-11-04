Indian hockey: All set to celebrate glorious 100 years’ journey on Friday

Announcing the plans along with Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for youth affairs and sports, Hockey India president and former Olympian Dilip Tirkey said on Monday, 3 November: “Celebrating 100 years of Indian hockey is a deeply emotional and proud moment for all of us. As we celebrate this centenary, our focus is on strengthening the game from the grassroots, empowering both men and women equally, and preparing our teams to reach the pinnacle of world hockey once again. I extend heartfelt gratitude to all those who have stood by Indian hockey over the years — our players, coaches, fans, and partners. Together, we will make the next century even more golden.”

Reflecting on 100 years of Indian hockey, Zafar Iqbal, a member of the 1980 gold medallist team of Moscow Olympics, told Hockey India: “I would say it is a big achievement by Indian hockey during the last 100 years. If you consider what hockey has done for the country during the last 100 years, we have eight gold medals in the Olympic Games, and medals at the World Cup too. They have done a great job for the country.

‘’They have brought laurels for the country and no other team in the world has done the same thing in the past 100 years - even if you consider Australia, Germany, Holland, and other great hockey playing nations.”

A photo exhibition at the stadium will take visitors through a visual journey of 100 glorious years, displaying rare archival photographs, memorabilia, and Olympic moments—from the 1928 Amsterdam Games to the present.