‘Chak De’ girls reboot bigger dreams with Asian Champions Trophy

A hard-earned triumph in the women’s Asian Champions Trophy on Wednesday, 20 November, in which India upstaged Olympic silver medallists China 1-0 in the final, was just the kind of start head coach Harendra Singh hoped for. More than retaining the title, it rebooted the Chak De girls’ dreams to make a strong impact at both the 2026 World Cup in the Netherlands and the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

‘’This tournament is a base for our future planning. ACT is on our calendar, what we want to achieve in terms of results. It will be start of journey for mission 2026 World Cup and 2028 Los Angeles Olympics,’’ Harendra said on the eve of their lung opener. The team had struggled for a while since their historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics, facing a tough phase that included missing out on qualification at the Paris Olympics and suffering 13 defeats in 16 FIH Pro League games.

Young drag flicker Deepika, on whom the new head coach had been pinning a lot of hopes to score against tougher opposition, rose to the occasion when she converted a penalty corner in the 31st minute for the matchwinner. Deepika was rewarded for her consistency with 11 goals, a feat which fetched her the player of the tournament.