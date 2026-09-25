Chess Olympiad: Debutant Savitha Shri on a hot streak as she saves India’s day

Savitha Shri stays unbeaten, winning all seven games on her Olympiad debut as India’s women’s team draws 2-2 with Kazakhstan.

India’s Open team remains joint second after a 2-2 draw with Azerbaijan, with D Gukesh missing a chance to win against Mahammad Muradli.

Defending champions India miss the chance to take the lead in the women’s event after Humpy and Divya draw and Vaishali loses, despite Savitha’s win.

Savitha Shri, a 19-year-old Grandmaster from Chennai, has emerged as the standout performer for India’s women’s team at this year’s FIDE Chess Olympiad. Making her debut, Savitha has won all seven of her games in Samarkand, including a victory over Kazakhstan’s Elnaz Kaliakhmet, as the defending champions held Kazakhstan to a 2-2 draw to stay in the race.

This is her debut at the over-the-board Olympiad, having played in the online Olympiad in 2021. Interestingly, she earned a late spot in the team after Olympiad veteran and GM Harika Dronavalli opted not to compete in the tournament.

In the Open category, defending champions India missed an opportunity to move into the top spot after being held to a 2-2 draw by Azerbaijan in the eighth round. The Indian team remained joint second with 13 match points, while table-toppers Uzbekistan (14) were stunned by Germany and now share the lead with the hosts.