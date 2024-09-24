Chess Olympiad: Divya Deshmukh is a new star born

It’s no mean task to stand out among the galaxy of Indian stars who earned the nation a historic double at the Chess Olympiad on Sunday, 22 September, but the excitement around teenager Divya Deshmukh is palpable.

The 18-year-old, who put up a performance resembling that of Gukesh D. in the Open section, was unstoppable as she scored 9.5 points out of 11 to clinch the individual gold medal on Board 3.

Vantika Agrawal, her teammate, won the individual gold on Board 4, both young women rallying around grandmasters Harika Dronavalli, R. Vaishali and Tania Sachdev to upgrade the colour of India's medal from the bronze of the 2022 Olympiad in Chennai.

A new addition to the women’s team on the strength of her emergence as the junior girls’ world champion in June, Deshmukh joined Vantika and Vaishali to underscore that the future of women’s chess in India is in safe hands once the senior pros sign off.

‘Happiest wearing the Indian flag,’ a beaming Divya, draped in the tricolour, posted on her Instagram handle from the awards ceremony on Sunday, 22 September.

It has certainly been a superlative year for Deshmukh. In June, she soared to the junior world title at GIFT City, Ahmedabad, with 10 points in the 11-round Swiss format. She is only the fourth Indian to win the title and is in good company — she follows Humpy (2001), Harika (2008) and Soumya Swaminathan (2009).

“It is great being part of a golden generation of Indian chess,” she said on that occasion. “So many young players are emerging and much is going right for the game in the country.”