Chess Olympiad double gold: A revolution is underway in India

During a visit to Kolkata as an ambassador for the Tata Steel Chess tournament last year, the inspirational Vishy Anand likened the awesome assembly line of Indian talent to that of the erstwhile Soviet Union in the 1960s and ’70s. It was an observation was not born of mere euphoria, but an objective judgement from a five-time world champion who had been monitoring the growth of the likes of Gukesh D. and Pragg at close quarters.

Now, 2024 has vindicated Anand, with both men's and women’s teams capturing gold medals together on Sunday, 22 September, in Budapest — a feat only belonged Russia and China had pulled off so far.

The Hungarian golden harvest was preceded by an unprecedented five players from India (three men and two women) qualifying for the Candidates in Toronto (scheduled for April 2025) and Gukesh emerging as the champion, and thus the challenger for the FIDE world crown in November.

What next for the precocious bunch?

The Indian chess fan’s wishlist will be topped by a world title for Gukesh, as he takes on Chinese incumbent Ding Liren in Singapore – he would be the youngest to do so at 18 years. It would certainly seal in style what has already been an extraordinary year for Indian chess.

The most sought-after person for the Indian media on Sunday evening was Anand, however, present at the event as a mentor.