Chess Olympiad: India men finish with silver; women bronze in Samarkand

India retained the Nona Gaprindashvili Trophy for a third straight Chess Olympiad despite missing out on gold in both sections.

Gukesh and Co. drew 2-2 with Hungary to finish second, with India taking silver ahead of Germany on their head-to-head record.

Humpy and the Indian women drew 2-2 with Georgia to claim bronze, with China winning gold and Kazakhstan taking silver.

After Chennai in 2022 and Budapest in 2024, it is Samarkand now. The title defence may have eluded India in both the Open and women’s sections at the 2026 Chess Olympiad, but the Indian contingent flexed its collective strength by retaining the prestigious Nona Gaprindashvili Trophy at the conclusion of the Olympiad on Sunday, 27 September.

While D. Gukesh and Co. settled for silver in the Open section after a hard-fought 2-2 draw with Hungary in the final round, senior pro Koneru Humpy and her teammates secured bronze after also drawing 2-2 with Georgia. It marked the third straight edition in which India have won the trophy, having claimed it on home soil in Chennai in 2022, followed by the historic double-gold campaign in Budapest in 2024 and now the combined podium finish in Samarkand.

Created by FIDE in 1997, the Nona Gaprindashvili Trophy is awarded to the country with the best combined performance in the Open and women’s sections at the Olympiad. It reflects India’s overall depth and bench strength in the sport. The trophy is named after legendary Georgian player Nona Gaprindashvili, the first woman to earn the Grandmaster title.