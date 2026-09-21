Chess Olympiad: Indian men run into Uzbek wall in key tie for title-defence

The fortunes of the Indian men’s and women’s teams at the 2026 Chess Olympiad in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, took a different turn after five of the 11 rounds were completed on Sunday. While the men’s team remain well placed to defend their gold medal, sitting second in the standings with 10 points, the women slipped to eighth after losing to their nemesis, Poland.

The tactical decision to move in-form Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa to the top board instead of world champion D. Gukesh seemed to have paid off for the men’s team. The two Chennai Grandmasters turned the match in India’s favour on the extreme boards, with Pragg ending Dutchman Anish Giri’s four-match winning streak as India dispatched the Netherlands 3-1 in a one-sided verdict.

If the fifth round was a pressure test from the Dutch that India passed with flying colours, the sixth round on Monday will present the biggest challenge yet, as they take on home favourites Uzbekistan, led by Javokhir Sindarov and Nodirbek Abdusattorov.