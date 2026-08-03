CWG: India take charge of baton as 2030 hosts with an eye on Olympics

It was a poignant moment on Sunday night when Neeraj Chopra and PT Usha, two of India’s finest representatives in the global athletics community, received the baton as hosts of the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad. A fourth successive fourth-place finish in the final medal tally underlines the country’s potential to be a worthy host, but questions remain over whether the Games will justify the enormous investment involved.

There are no prizes for guessing that India entered the fray in March last year, with Ahmedabad as the default candidate, to host the CWG as a test case to strengthen its bid for the more ambitious 2036 Olympics. However, with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decision on the 2036 host expected around 2028-29, it will be interesting to see where India stands if its bid is rejected, especially as it faces competition from strong contenders.

It’s an unsavoury thought to dwell on just a day after India received the baton as hosts — albeit for the second time after 2010. However, there is no denying that the CWG, which will complete a century of existence in four years, is skating on thin ice as the relevance of a Games limited to countries that were once part of the British Commonwealth comes under scrutiny. It is common knowledge that both Birmingham and Glasgow, the last two hosts, stepped in only after Durban and Victoria withdrew, though such a situation appears highly unlikely for India.