Woman power drives India’s haul with eight of 13 gold medals

The medal haul may have gone down from 2022 Commonwealth Games due to a scaled down version with only 10 disciplines in Glasgow, but the Indian contingent did well to retain their fourth position in the medals tally. They finished with a haul of 39 medals as against 61 four years back — 13 of them gold, 17 silver and nine bronze.

There are no prizes for guessing that boxing had yielded them 25 per cent of the tally alone with 10 medals — seven gold and all coming on Saturday night along with three silver. The medals breakdown in other disciplines are: athletics and para athletics (three gold, seven silver & six bronze), judo (two gold, one silver and bronze each), weightlifting (one gold, six silver and one bronze) and para powerlifting (one).

A striking feature of India’s campaign is that eight of 13 India’s gold medallists in Glasgow have been women: Mirabai Chanu who made it three gold in CWG, Sharmila Dhankar, Asmita Dey, Sakshi Chaudhary, Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria, Priya Ghanghas and Arundhati Choudhary.

The heart-rending story of Sharmila, who ended India’s 20-year wait for a para-athletics gold, caught the attention of global media as one of extraordinary courage and human resilience. The 40-year-old's gold came in women’s Shot Put F57 event with a season-best effort of 9.81 metres.