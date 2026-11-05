Ronaldo, 41, retires from international football after fallout with coach
Day has come to hand back the no. 7 shirt of the national team, all-time highest scorer in internationals says
Ronaldo announces international retirement after 23 years.
Portugal captain finishes with a record 146 international goals.
Euro 2016 and two Nations League titles headline his trophy haul.
Cristiano Ronaldo, CR7 to his legion of fans, announced his decision to retire from international football on Thursday, 5 November, bringing the curtain down on a remarkable 23-year career with Portugal. The 41-year-old, who will hand back the iconic number seven shirt after the November international break, is the leading men's international goalscorer, with 146 goals in 234 appearances.
"To the Portuguese people, the day has come to hand back the number seven shirt of the national team that belongs to us all. I never felt it was exclusively mine," Ronaldo said in a lengthy video posted on Instagram.
"But for 23 years I had the privilege and the responsibility of wearing it, defending it and taking it with me to stadiums all over the world. Today the time has come to hand it over to the future. It was not an easy decision, because there are decisions that are not made solely with the head; they are also made with the heart."
The announcement comes a day before Portugal coach Jorge Jesus is scheduled to name his squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches against Denmark and Wales. Ronaldo's decision follows a disciplinary controversy that saw him handed a 30-day suspension and a fine by the Portuguese Football Federation after he walked out of the national team's camp during the previous international window.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had fallen out with Jesus after being left on the bench for Portugal's 2-1 win over Norway on 27 September. He subsequently left the squad ahead of the match against Denmark, accusing the coach of breaking his word over playing time. His suspension had already been served by the time of Thursday's announcement.
Ronaldo's last appearance for Portugal came on 24 September, when they beat Wales 1-0 in a Nations League match in Lisbon. He was an unused substitute against Norway three days later, marking the first time in 18 years that he had been left on the bench for an entire Portugal match.
The FIFA World Cup, arguably the one major prize to elude him, remained missing from Ronaldo's glittering CV. He made a record sixth appearance at the tournament this summer, but Portugal's campaign ended in the round of 16. The forward, however, captained his country to its maiden European Championship title at Euro 2016 and subsequently helped Portugal win the inaugural UEFA Nations League in 2019 and the competition again in 2025.
"A journey that began in August 2003 and changed my life forever is coming to an end," he said.
"When I look back and think of everything I've experienced with the national team, I don't just see matches, goals, records or trophies. I see people. I see immigrants who, for 90 minutes, felt Portugal was a little bit closer."
Ronaldo's international career began in August 2003, when he made his debut as an 18-year-old. While his Portugal journey is drawing to a close, he will continue to play for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.
With agency inputs