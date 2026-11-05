Ronaldo, 41, retires from international football after fallout with coach

Ronaldo announces international retirement after 23 years.

Portugal captain finishes with a record 146 international goals.

Euro 2016 and two Nations League titles headline his trophy haul.

Cristiano Ronaldo, CR7 to his legion of fans, announced his decision to retire from international football on Thursday, 5 November, bringing the curtain down on a remarkable 23-year career with Portugal. The 41-year-old, who will hand back the iconic number seven shirt after the November international break, is the leading men's international goalscorer, with 146 goals in 234 appearances.

"To the Portuguese people, the day has come to hand back the number seven shirt of the national team that belongs to us all. I never felt it was exclusively mine," Ronaldo said in a lengthy video posted on Instagram.

"But for 23 years I had the privilege and the responsibility of wearing it, defending it and taking it with me to stadiums all over the world. Today the time has come to hand it over to the future. It was not an easy decision, because there are decisions that are not made solely with the head; they are also made with the heart."

The announcement comes a day before Portugal coach Jorge Jesus is scheduled to name his squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches against Denmark and Wales. Ronaldo's decision follows a disciplinary controversy that saw him handed a 30-day suspension and a fine by the Portuguese Football Federation after he walked out of the national team's camp during the previous international window.