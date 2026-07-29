How Dr Pardiwala's team is keeping Indian contingent in shape

What is common to Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Neeraj Chopra, P.V. Sindhu and Vinesh Phogat? They are only some of the who’s who of Indian sport who have been under the care of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, the renowned orthopaedic surgeon from Mumbai, who is again in charge of the medical unit looking after the 122-member Indian contingent at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

A peek into the contingent’s primary medical hub — which looks after the elite athletes’ niggles, battle readiness and mental conditioning — reveals the ‘minimalist’ arrangement that each contingent has had to contend with in this truncated version of the Games with only 10 disciplines.

Unlike the Paris Olympics 2024 or most other multi-event extravaganzas of this magnitude, there is no central athletes’ village, and the 100-plus strength of the Indian contingent means they have been put up in three different hotels in this historic Scottish city.

With the Games at their business end, athletes whose events are over have started to exit, but there is no respite for the medical personnel at the no-frills hub at Mercure Hotel. Dr Pardiwala and his team are rushing out medical personnel across all team locations to provide timely assistance whenever required.

Speaking to the Indian Olympics Association media team, Dr Pardiwala says: ‘’It is a wonderful journey as my team comprising Sumansh Sivalanka, Chris Pedra and Debashish Das were working with the athletes even before the Games began. For me, personally, it is reassuring when team managers come and tell me our presence is reassuring and adds value.’’