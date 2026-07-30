Odds stacked against Neeraj as he looks to erase 2025 Worlds memory

The weight of expectations on Neeraj Chopra’s shoulders — ever since he became the first Indian to achieve the unachievable in Tokyo 2020 — continues to remain the same. If anything, a country of 1.4 billion will be hoping for the javelin hero to restore the old order in the Glasgow Commonwealth Games on Friday night (12.45 am IST) after a blip in the Tokyo Worlds last year.

All eyes were on the qualifying rounds of the men’s javelin competition, where the double Olympic medallist and former world champion took his appointed place in the final with a best throw of 79.61 m in his second attempt and finished in fifth place. He leads an Indian trio in the final with Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh, with throws of 78.37 m and 78.36 m respectively, for the ninth and 10th places.

The top 12 will compete in the final and Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan, who fired up the javelin fraternity by breaching the 90-m mark for gold at Paris 2024, finished seventh with 78.63 m. This effectively pitches Neeraj and Arshad head-to-head once again, but the dynamics of power in their sport has shifted over the last couple of years, with Sri Lankan Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage, winner of this season’s Doha and Diamond League meetings, emerging as favourite after qualifying with a first attempt of 82.84 m.