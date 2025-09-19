Tokyo shows India's hopeless reliance on Neeraj Chopra to deliver every time

The morning after India’s Tokyo heartbreak with Neeraj Chopra failing to make it to the podium after seven years, thoughts swirled around how soon the javelin virtuouso would make a comeback. The champion’s ego, the spirit of the Army man in him, will certainly goad him towards what could be the odyssey of Neeraj Chopra 2.0.

It could be the most challenging phase of his career. Until now, his remarkable consistency in the last seven years seemed too good to be true. It saw a 33-tournament streak, spread over 2,566 days that he made it a habit to end with podium finishes — which include two Olympic medals, a World Championship gold, back-to-back Asian Games golds and of course the ultra-competitive Diamond League circuit. The last time Neeraj finished outside the top three was on 9 September 2018, when he finished sixth as a 20-year-old in Ostrava.

‘’Whatever has happened today, I will learn from it. I will accept it and try to do better next season,’’ an almost apologetic Neeraj said in the mixed zone in Tokyo, something he needn’t have to be. Competing with a disc problem, which the scans revealed after he sustained a back injury earlier this month during a throwing drill with the shot put while preparing for the Worlds, it would have been an easier proposition for the defending champion to pull out rather than stake his reputation.