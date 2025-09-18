World Athletics: Neeraj’s reign ends on tame note, Sachin Yadav gives hope

It was at the same National Stadium in Tokyo four years ago that Neeraj Chopra scripted history by giving India its first Olympic medal in athletics, a gold no less. Expectations were naturally sky-high about the Indian ace defending his world champion’s tag on Thursday night, but a phenomenal run came to a halt with an eighth-place finish.

There is shock and awe writ large across social media but then, that’s because of the high benchmark the javelin ace had set for himself over four years. Just ponder this: it’s only the first time since 2021 that Neeraj finished outside top two in any major competition and it’s been seven years — since he announced his arrival with an Asian Games gold in 2018 — that he missed out on a podium finish.

Like all good things, the hot streak of India’s best ever athlete had to end sometime, but the javelin final also highlighted the intensity of top-flight competitions. The rainy night produced a series of upsets as all the hype around a potential face-off between Neeraj and Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem lay in tatters after the first three rounds itself. While Neeraj’s best throw of 84.03 m could not even match up to his qualifying effort of 84.85 m, Nadeem could only finish in tenth spot.