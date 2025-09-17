Neeraj qualifies for Worlds finals with first throw, sets up clash with Nadeem

Defending champion Neeraj Chopra will meet Pakistan’s Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem in the men’s javelin throw final of the World Championships on Thursday in a highly anticipated contest between the two rivals, after both advanced from the qualification round in different fashion.

Chopra secured his place in the final with his very first attempt in Group A, recording 84.85 m to go past the automatic qualification mark of 84.50 m. Nadeem, competing in Group B, struggled with his first two throws of 76.99 m and 74.17 m before producing 85.28 m in his third attempt to secure qualification.

Under the rules, athletes who achieve 84.50 m or the 12 best performers advance to the final.

This will be the first meeting between Chopra and Nadeem since the 2024 Paris Olympics, where Nadeem won gold with 92.97 m while Chopra took silver with 89.45 m. The Pakistani athlete, who underwent knee surgery in July, has competed only once this year before the Championships, winning gold at the Asian Championships in May.

India will also have Sachin Yadav in the final after he managed 83.67 m to finish sixth in Group A and tenth overall. However, Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh failed to progress, finishing 28th and 30th respectively.

Chopra, a two-time Olympic medallist, finished third in Group A and sixth overall but qualified comfortably with minimal exertion. Nadeem’s final throw placed him fifth overall, just ahead of Chopra.

Among other contenders, Germany’s Julian Weber led Group A with 87.21 m, while 2012 Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago), defending bronze medallist Jakub Vadlejch (Czech Republic), and Sachin Yadav also featured in that group.