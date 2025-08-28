CWG bid: Is India biting off more than it can chew with Olympics also in sight?

The public gaze has suddenly swung to India’s bid to stage the 2030 Commonwealth Games, with the Union cabinet giving its seal of approval on Wednesday. Will the next decade then be the most happening in the country’s history of hosting sporting showpieces, what with India also aspiring to host the Olympics 2036, or are we missing something here?

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) will be taking a decision on the 2030 hosts in end-November, and it’s a learned guess that India will be in pole position to host the centenary edition of the Games, given that Canada and Nigeria are the other two contenders. It won’t be an exaggeration to say that the CWG, which carries a somewhat irrelevant legacy of former British colonies, has struggled to find takers in recent times, and it will be a far easier proposition for India to handle rather than the Summer Olympics.

A look at the ground reality of the next edition of the CWG will make the scenario clear — Scotland’s Glasgow has stepped in to host a pared down version of the Games next year after the Australian state of Victoria, the original hosts, pulled out citing escalating costs. Malaysia, whom the CGF initially requested to play host along with a grant of £100 million, refused to play ball owing to the short timeline and were also not sure of the positive economic impact of the Games.