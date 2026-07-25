CWG: Focus on Mirabai Chanu as she braces to retain her gold in Glasgow
Olympic medallist lifter, however, wants to preserve her best for Asian Games in Aichi Nagoya
Mirabai Chanu, the silver medallist weightlifter in Tokyo Olympics, is going to adopt a pragmatic approach of preserving herself as she launches her campaign for a third successive medal at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Having just recovered from a shoulder injury earlier this year, the ever-smiling iron lady says she will not attempt the arduous 90 kg snatch in the ongoing Games in order to go full steam in the Asian Games in Japan in September-October.
The 31-year-old decorated lifter, who has had a chequered career since Tokyo 2020 due to her battle with injuries, is one of the marquee names in the Indian contingent in Glasgow along with two other Olympic medallists – javelin ace Neeraj Chopra and boxer Lovlina Borgohain.
After playing joint flagbearers with Lovlina at the opening ceremony on Thursday, Chanu said on her X handle: “What a proud moment it was to lead the Indian contingent with our tricolour flag at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games, Glasgow yesterday. I would like to thank our government, Indian Olympic Association and our Weightlifting Federation for giving me this opportunity.”
Speaking to PTI in an interview prior to her medal event on 26 July (Sunday), Chanu said: “I will not give my full effort in the Commonwealth Games. My focus is the Asian Games, which are very near. I am training according to that so my performance and effort here will depend on that plan.” Incidentally, she skipped the Asian weightlifting in Gandhinagar in May to ensure that she remains in peak fitness for the two multi-discipline Games in close succession.
The former world champion revealed that she will be going full tilt in Aichi Nagoya in Japan for her first-ever podium finish in Asian Games. “You can’t really predict how the body will perform on a given day, but I will try to get 90kg in the Asian Games for sure,’’ said Chanu.
The defending CWG champion is an overwhelming favourite in the 48 kg category and would just need to complete her legal lifts in the snatch-and clean-and-jerk to do an encore.
Chanu revealed that she is eager to move up to the 53 kg category after the Asian Games after changes were made to the Olympic weight classes ahead of the Los Angeles 2028 Games. She will be competing in the 49 kg category at the Asian Games and admitted that years of weight-cutting has taken a toll on her body.
“Weight management is very difficult. Since the time I have been competing, I have been maintaining either 48 kg or 49 kg. It is very difficult. You have to keep track of a lot of things. Half a player’s life goes into this.’’
“I am really happy that I will go to 53 kg. I will feel very relaxed that I will not have to control my weight. But yes, when the weight increases, there will be more competition and I will have to improve my performance,” Chanu added.