CWG: Focus on Mirabai Chanu as she braces to retain her gold in Glasgow

Mirabai Chanu, the silver medallist weightlifter in Tokyo Olympics, is going to adopt a pragmatic approach of preserving herself as she launches her campaign for a third successive medal at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Having just recovered from a shoulder injury earlier this year, the ever-smiling iron lady says she will not attempt the arduous 90 kg snatch in the ongoing Games in order to go full steam in the Asian Games in Japan in September-October.

The 31-year-old decorated lifter, who has had a chequered career since Tokyo 2020 due to her battle with injuries, is one of the marquee names in the Indian contingent in Glasgow along with two other Olympic medallists – javelin ace Neeraj Chopra and boxer Lovlina Borgohain.

After playing joint flagbearers with Lovlina at the opening ceremony on Thursday, Chanu said on her X handle: “What a proud moment it was to lead the Indian contingent with our tricolour flag at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games, Glasgow yesterday. I would like to thank our government, Indian Olympic Association and our Weightlifting Federation for giving me this opportunity.”